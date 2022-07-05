Southern Railway installs Braille navigation maps at Chennai Central, Egmore stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has installed Braille navigation maps at Chennai Central and Egmore stations. The visually impaired would now be able to traverse through the stations on their own. The Braille maps were installed under CSR initiative of Renault Nissan and Standard Chartered Bank.

The map measuring 3x3 feet is fixed at the entrance of the stations. In addition to enlisting the basic facilities, these maps will guide visually impaired passengers to navigate across the station to access ticket counters, concourse area, water taps, Differently-abled friendly toilets, waiting rooms, cloak rooms, Foot Over Bridge, platforms, entry and exit points, etc.

QR codes have been provided on the Braille boards/signages. They can be scanned with smartphones to activate audio messages guiding such passengers towards their intended destination, added the statement.