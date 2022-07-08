Tambaram Corporation to entrust public parks with residents' associations

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation has planned to entrust the maintenance of public parks to resident welfare associations (RWAs). The civic body has asked interested RWAs to come forward to take up operation and maintenance of the parks.

The move comes in the wake of complaints of poor maintenance of the public parks. So far, maintenance of two parks in Pallavaram has been handed over to the residents and more such proposals are being considered, said officials.

According to corporation officials, there are more than 50 parks in the five zones of the corporation. The tenders to maintain many of these parks lapsed more than a year ago. After the parks reopened after the lockdown, the residents complained of the poor maintenance and upkeep in several parks.

"We were not satisfied with the contractors who had taken up the maintenance. Lights, water pipes and other facilities were damaged frequently and the contractors were not able to maintain it. While there will be corporation staff to water the plants and other such work, the RWAs will be in in-charge of opening and closing the facilities apart from overseeing the work," said a senior corporation official.

Currently, work is underway to clear bushes and repair pedestrian pathways, play area for children and other facilities in a few parks. "In Chromepet, three associations have expressed willingness to maintain the parks. With the corporation running short of staff, it is a good idea to involve the associations in these works," said C Murugaiyan Federation of Pallavaram Residents’ Associations.