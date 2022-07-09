STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toddler among three killed in accident near Chennai

Police said that the lorry driver, instead of applying brake to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, mistakenly stomped on the accelerator, sending the lorry swirling to the wrong lane.   

Three persons die in an accident after a cement-mixing lorry hit two cars near Chennai

Three persons die in an accident after a cement-mixing lorry hit two cars near Chennai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three people, including a seven-month-old baby girl, were crushed to death after a cement mixer lorry jumped road median, entered wrong lane and collided head-on with two cars coming on opposite direction near Padappai on Walajabad-Tambaram Road on Thursday evening.

The cars were crushed and pushed to a side of the road before the lorry came to a halt, according to police. CCTTV footage show Manikandan (23) of Kancheepuram driving the lorry towards Chennai in high speed.

"Manikandan slammed the accelerator instead of brake to avoid hitting a two-wheeler" said ACP (Tambaram traffic unit) Arivazhagan, .

The deceased were identified as Kamal Kumar, (42) from Chennai who was driving the car in the front, Devesh Kumar (36) from Gurgaon near Delhi who was travelling to Villupuram for his work and Prabanjani, a seven-month-old girl, who was travelling with her parents in the second car.

Police said Prabanjani's parents escaped with injuries but the child succumbed. The lorry driver who escaped from the spot was later nabbed. Tambaram Traffic Investigation wing police arrested Manikandan under IPC section 304.

Mother, son killed in road accident

CHENNAI: A woman and her 28-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Minjur. The deceased were identified as V Nirmala (50) and V Naveen Kumar from Vallur village in Thiruvallur district. "They were travelling to Minjur Primary Health Centre. When they crossed Patta Mandiri village, a sand-laden lorry knocked them down," said a police officer. The duo fell down and the lorry ran over them.

