Soon, charge your EV at new car park in Chennai airport

EV owners driving to the multi-level car park would be able to pre-book charging port and make payments on an app.

Published: 10th July 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The multi-level car park (MLCP) at the Chennai International Airport would have electric vehicle (EV) charging ports. It would be thrown open to public on August 1.

The 2.5-lakh-sqft MLCP can accommodate over 2,000 cars and can have shops, food courts, and a multiplex theatre. 

“The west MLCP will have three EV charging stations while the east MLCP will have two,” said a spokesperson for the airport. The charging points would be increased based on future requirements. EV owners driving to MLCP would be able to pre-book charging port and make payments on an app, which would become functional with the MLCP.

Once the MLCP becomes operational, the surface parking area would repurposed as a pleasing landscape with eco-friendly features.Airport officers hope that the MLCP would ease traffic for the next 15 years. The commercial complex at the MLCP would not be limited to passengers alone. Local residents, too, would be allowed entry.

