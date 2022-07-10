Workers stonewall Tiruvottiyur residents’ warning, lay concrete on Metro Water pipeline

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The laying of concrete for stormwater drains (SWDs) over the main Metro Water pipeline on Erneeswaran Nagar Fourth Street in Tiruvottiyur has infuriated residents. Officials said the work was done at night and the contractor didn’t notice the pipeline, but the residents say the work went on even after they pointed it out.

Residents say work to lay SWDs on the 110-metre stretch began more than 15 days ago. A few days after the work began, the residents allegedly told the workers they were laying concrete on the main Metro Water pipeline.

“The SWD has been built on more than half the length of the road. We complained to the ward councillor and MLA, and the work was stopped only after they visited the spot two days ago,” said N Jaishankar, a resident.

Ever since the work began, underground drainage in the locality has not been functioning properly. Stagnant sewage on the road also causes a mosquito menace, the residents said.“We see reports that all departments have been told to work together; but there is no coordination. There are power cuts in Kamaraj Nagar and other places where SWD work is taken up,” said Venkataiah, a resident of Tiruvottiyur.

The work was stopped after MLA A Shankar and councillor R Jayaraman visited the spot on Thursday. But it is unclear how the situation will be remedied. The functioning of the underground drainage should be restored immediately, and the Metro Water pipeline safeguarded, said the residents.

Corporation officials said the Metro Water pipeline is more than 30 years old, and it could get damaged if it is moved. “If Metro Water can lay a new pipeline on the left side of the road, the SWD department will consider bearing the cost of the work. The MLA and councillor also suggested this,” said an official.

Metro Water officials were not available for comment.