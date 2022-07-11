Chennai NGO iAdopt becomes gateway to adopt and foster pets

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

Visitors to the Chennai Kala Santhe at the Kalakshetra grounds were greeted by, apart from the store after store of handcrafted products, a whole wing with rescued dogs and cats up for adoption. iAdopt, a city-based NGO focussed on animal welfare, was one of the star attractions.

"The response this time around has been phenomenal. We were able to get adopters for not only puppies but also adult dogs, which is remarkable because it is often hard to find takers for adults," said Amritha Sathya, one of the members of the iAdopt team.

The breeds were mostly indigenous, but there was the occasional hybrid, an abandoned pug. "Animal abuse laws in India are generally poor, and it's easy for animal owners to get away with abusive treatment towards their pets," said Amritha.

Hence, iAdopt makes sure those keen to adopt are committed to caring for the animal through its life span. "We make estimates of the person’s environment, whether it is conducive to bringing up a pet, and make them sign agreements with regard to adoption and to prevent abandonment," she added.

In the two years since its founding in 2020, iAdopt has held around 12 adoption drives in the city, and they've helped several stray, abandoned and diseased animals find a new home.

For details, call: 9003073692 (Amritha Sathya)