Residents of Chennai's Vichoor facing truckloads of troubles on roads

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a number of container yards mushrooming in and around Vichoor, residents of Manali New Town and surrounding areas find it difficult to access their workplaces, schools, and other facilities.

They also allege the container lorries don't follow traffic rules, leading to accidents. School students among the most affected as traffic is often congested on service roads in Vichoor, Echangudi and Andarkuppam.

According to the residents, school authorities held talks with the Vichoor panchayat officials a few days ago as many of the students are scared to come to school alone, and often arrive late due to the traffic. "The panchayat officials said they would ensure additional traffic police personnel are deployed on the affected routes, but this has not yet been done," said S Suresh, a local resident.

Container lorries can often be seen flouting traffic rules on the service roads of the Ponneri High Road.

"They take a U-turn near the milk booth in Manali New Town even though it is not allowed there. Last week, I fell from my cycle and a container lorry crushed it. I was lucky to have escaped without major injuries. Even when traffic police personnel are there, they don’t take action. Most of the drivers are sleep deprived, and as they want to reach the yards quickly, put the lives of others at risk," said T Gangatharan, another resident.

Residents have urged officials to regulate the movement of container lorries during the peak hours in the mornings and evenings. But their efforts were in vain. Within six months, three container yards have been opened in Vichoor and its surrounding areas, and more are being built, Gangatharan added.

While police officials were not available for comment, officials in Vichoor panchayat said they are holding discussions with the authorities in private yards to find a solution.