Revenue Dept seals AIADMK headquarters post clashes between EPS-OPS supporters

After news spread that OPS would be present at the AIADMK headquarters to stage a dharna instead of being at the Vanagaram venue, people belonging to factions in the party broke out into clashes.

Published: 11th July 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK-office_revenuedept

The revenue department sealed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) headquarters at Royapettah after clashes broke out between two factions. (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unexpected move, the revenue department of the Tamil Nadu government sealed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) headquarters at Royapettah here after clashes broke out between the supporters of the factions led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS)and O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The police department has ordered that no one should gather near the party headquarters.

Palaniswami had earlier requested all of AIADMK's General Council (GC) members to visit the party headquarters and later, the memorials of MGR and J Jayalalithaa.  

Sources said that only the court could decide on the re-opening of the now-sealed AIADMK headquarters.

The areas surrounding the AIADMK headquarters on Lloyds Road resembled a war zone minutes ahead of the Madras High Court's verdict on conducting the party's crucial GC meeting at a Vanagaram wedding hall.

Just after news spread that OPS would be present at the party headquarters to stage a dharna (protest) instead of being at the Vanagaram GC meet venue, party supporters belonging to their two factions started attacking each other by pelting stones, and even injuring a few. Buses, cars, and other vehicles were damaged. As the police could not control the situation, additional forces reached the area to quell the tension.

Around 8.45 am today, OPS had entered the AIADMK headquarters and paid respects to the statues of MGR and J Jayalalithaa. He waved from the balcony where Jayalalithaa used to meet party cadres. He also waved a small party flag at the cadres. He left the venue after nearly four hours.

ALSO READ | AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts

Meanwhile, at Vanagaram, party leader Jayakumar said that the activities of Panneerselvam show that he is a member of the ruling DMK government's 'B team.'  

Jayakumar also charged that Panneerselvam and his supporters had barged into the party headquarters to try and forcefully open it. He recalled that the AIADMK had sought police protection fearing that 'anti-social elements' would enter their headquarters. However, the police did not give protection, he alleged.

When asked about the Revenue department sealing AIADMK's headquarters building, Jayakumar said, “We will seek legal remedy for all that has happened. When there was an intra-party issue in the DMK due to Vaiko, the then-AIADMK government had not interfered. Now, the DMK government is engaging in such a cheap act."

VIEW GALLERY | A day of high drama for the AIADMK today

