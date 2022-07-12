STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority opens creche for kids of employees

“This would come in handy for working parents, especially women, as nearly 50% staff in the department are women.

Published: 12th July 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  State Housing Minister S Muthusamy, inaugurated Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority's (CMDA) Creche, "Thalir Agham", and issued appointment orders for 10 drivers, including a woman on Monday. 

"This would come in handy for working parents, especially women, as nearly 50% staff in the department are women. Daycare centre  facilities in offices help employees balance work and their duties as caregivers, ensuring an inclusive working environment for all. Having  assessed the needs of employees, the creche was planned for children under five years, incorporating the guidelines specified in the Maternity Benefit Act of 2007," a CMDA spokesperson said.

The creche is designed to meet all the needs of children- a space to learn, play and rest. Toys and books were handpicked by parents, ensuring quality and safety, she added.

"It also provides soft, foldable furniture, sleeping mats, utensils and stoves. There is also a feeding area for mothers. CMDA has appointed two full-time caretakers. The team in-charge of the creche will continue to assess the needs of employees and ways to expand this initiative to potentially include older kids," the spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, in a first in State, CMDA appointed a lady driver. With over eight years of experience as an Uber driver and a personal chauffeur, G Indupriya, was appointed as CMDA driver.

