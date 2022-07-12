STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winds and rainfall dip temperature in Chennai

On Monday, the Nungambakkam weather station recorded 32.9 degrees, while Meenambakkam clocked 32.5 degrees, which were 2.6 degrees and 3.3 degrees below normal. 

Representational image (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parts of Chennai, especially suburban areas, experienced gusty winds and a sharp spell of rainfall on Monday evening. The daytime temperature continues to be below normal. The moisture blowing in from the west coast is pushing fast-moving storms over the city, delivering quick bursts of rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said the city would receive light to moderate rain for the next two days with maximum and minimum temperatures of 33 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather station in the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Pallikaranai received 6 mm of rainfall, Tambaram received 7 mm, Nungambakkam 0.5 mm and Meenambakkam 4 mm.

Meanwhile, The Nilgiris and Coimbatore region continues to get heavy rainfall. Chinnakalar in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall in the State, clocking 14 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, followed by Avalanche 10 cm. The rainfall activity will persist till July 15.

