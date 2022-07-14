Stormwater drain work delays wait for better roads in Chennai's suburbs

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With service departments taking up work across the city, the wait for good roads, especially in extended areas, could be longer.

In areas like Chinna Sekkadu in the Manali zone and Nerkundram in the Valasaravakkam zone, which have been affected due to bad roads for several years, the laying of roads is yet to be taken up due to the stormwater drain and underground sewage works underway.

"Chinna Sekkadu has been one of the most neglected areas. Roads have not been laid in the locality for more than eight years. Earlier, it was with the Madhavaram zone and they didn't do much for locality," said Babu, a resident.

"While the laying of roads has been our foremost demand, the councillor and Corporation officials say the roads would be laid only after the stormwater drain works are completed in 2023. There is not even tar-topping for them to do patchwork before rains. The Corporation should have started the work ahead. The residents have to suffer due to bad roads during this monsoon as well," Babu added.

A Theerthi, councillor of the locality, said residents should understand that the Corporation has undertaken the SWD work for the welfare of residents. "If we lay roads and it is dug up immediately, it will become a problem," he said.

Similarly, CDN Nagar, Patel Road, Abhirami Nagar, PH Road near Mogappair east new bridge, Madhakoil Street, Muniyappan Nagar, Valliamman Nagar Main Road in Nerkundram and Valasaravakkam have not been laid for more than five years.

"Even in places where the drainage work has been completed, roads have not been laid as officials say Metro Water work will be soon taken up. These projects were sanctioned in 2018 and are only starting now.

Corporation officials said they were in the final stages of preparing a detailed project report for laying 1,700 roads at a cost of Rs 200 crore, concentrating mainly on extended areas. "However, we are not sure if the roads can be laid before the monsoon. In areas like Madipakkam, the court has ordered the Metro Water to finish the underground sewage work within 13 months. Even if roads are sanctioned, we will have to wait for ‘no objection’ from various service departments before laying the roads," said an official.

