‘IIT professor’ who runs roadside shop marries doctor, lands in jail for dowry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man, who runs a roadside shop in Ashok Nagar, has been arrested for posing as an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras professor and marrying a doctor two years ago for dowry. The accused and his family had received valuables worth over Rs 78 lakh from the bride’s family. He was also married to another woman and had a child in that relationship.

V Prabhakaran from Periyar Street in Jafferkhanpet owns a tiffin centre with his brothers. In 2020, he married Shanmuga Mayuri, a practising doctor from the city. “His first marriage was in 2019. The family, which was in debt already, planned to get a huge settlement from the victim’s family in the name of dowry. Posing as a Biochemistry professor with PhD at IIT, Prabhakaran approached the girl’s family. The girl’s parents, who were in Mumbai, agreed to the proposal,” said a police officer.

Prabhakaran received 110 sovereigns of gold, a car worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh worth of valuables as dowry. During the two years of marriage, he would leave the house in the morning and return only by evening. When Mayuri asked why he doesn’t spend time at home, Prabhakaran allegedly assaulted and harassed her.

“Prabhakaran’s parents had covered for their son, saying he was very busy as a professor. On suspicion, Mayuri and her brother visited IIT-M and realised Prabhakaran had lied,” said the police.Meanwhile, Mayuri’s gold went missing and enquiries revealed Prabhakaran used them to settle debts, build a house and open a new tiffin centre. The Ashok Nagar All Women Police arrested him. His family members have not been arrested yet, police said.

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man, who runs a roadside shop in Ashok Nagar, has been arrested for posing as an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras professor and marrying a doctor two years ago for dowry. The accused and his family had received valuables worth over Rs 78 lakh from the bride’s family. He was also married to another woman and had a child in that relationship. V Prabhakaran from Periyar Street in Jafferkhanpet owns a tiffin centre with his brothers. In 2020, he married Shanmuga Mayuri, a practising doctor from the city. “His first marriage was in 2019. The family, which was in debt already, planned to get a huge settlement from the victim’s family in the name of dowry. Posing as a Biochemistry professor with PhD at IIT, Prabhakaran approached the girl’s family. The girl’s parents, who were in Mumbai, agreed to the proposal,” said a police officer. Prabhakaran received 110 sovereigns of gold, a car worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh worth of valuables as dowry. During the two years of marriage, he would leave the house in the morning and return only by evening. When Mayuri asked why he doesn’t spend time at home, Prabhakaran allegedly assaulted and harassed her. “Prabhakaran’s parents had covered for their son, saying he was very busy as a professor. On suspicion, Mayuri and her brother visited IIT-M and realised Prabhakaran had lied,” said the police.Meanwhile, Mayuri’s gold went missing and enquiries revealed Prabhakaran used them to settle debts, build a house and open a new tiffin centre. The Ashok Nagar All Women Police arrested him. His family members have not been arrested yet, police said.