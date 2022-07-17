Rs 73 crore worth three new bridges to ease Chennai traffic

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has called for tenders to construct three bridges at the cost of Rs 73.84 crore. The brides will come up at Tondiarpet, Aalandur and Anna Nagar zones.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced that the bridges will be built in congested areas to ensure the free flow of vehicles, considering the increasing traffic in the city. While new flyovers will come up across the railway junction on Manali Road in ward 41 in the Tondiarpet zone and connecting Jeevan Nagar Second Street and Medavakkam Main Road across Adambakkam lake canal in ward 161 in the Aalandur zone, the bridge connecting Aspiran Second Street and Kilpauk Garden Street across Otteri Nullah will be demolished and reconstructed.

Tenders have been called for all three works, said Corporation Commissioner. These bridges will be built with the help of funds from different schemes.The Corporation is also in the process of preparing a feasibility report to build a bridge in Valluvarkottam, while a detailed project report is being prepared to build a bridge near Om Sakthi Nagar in Nolambur across Cooum. “The land acquisition in Nolambur was done by the highways department. It will be built at the cost of Rs 60 crore,” said an official.

The rail overbridges at Ganesapuram and Korukkupet will be built at Rs 101 crore and Rs 142 crore. This apart, the Corporation is also building a bridge connecting South Usman Road and CIT Nagar first main road at a cost of Rs 131 crore.

