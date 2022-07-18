Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons traces found in air of Chennai's Tiruvottiyur

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-hour ambient air quality study conducted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Tiruvottiyur on July 14 detected traces of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH). The study was conducted after several localities complained of a pungent odour similar to that of LPG gas multiple times during the day.

Even on July 16, Theradi in Tiruvottiyur reported the same problem between 10 am and 1 pm. On Sunday, there were no major complaints. Though India does not have standards for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), some spikes in TPH values are noticed.

"We conducted a meeting with all petrochemical companies in Manali on July 15 and instructed them to conduct Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) study for surveying, identifying, and repairing natural gas leaks in the pipelines," a TNPCB official said. Official said if the odour continues then the TNPCB will collect crude samples and test them.

Meanwhile, CPCL spokesperson told The New Indian Express the entire pipeline system inside CPCL integrity was checked and there was no leakage. "CPCL monitors live stack emission report from various locations in its Manali refinery and transmits live report to both TNPCB and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and no deviations have been reported," he said.

CPCL official said it has deployed its Mobile Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (AAQMS) at various public locations in order to check for any abnormality. "CPCL is working with TNPCB to identify the root cause of these emissions and rectify the same at the earliest," he said. CPCL said it has not purchased Russian crude nor it processed any Russian crude oil.

Abnormality check

