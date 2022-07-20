Home Cities Chennai

State pollution body plans more tests amid gas scare in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur

Environment Minister V Siva Meyyanathan said that he would instruct TNTNPCB to intensify testing, detect the source and initiate appropriate action against erring companies.

Published: 20th July 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of methane gas leak

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvottiyur and Manali continue to experience the pungent odour similar to that of LPG gas. The residents first complained of the odour 15 days ago. Now, a few schoolchildren have complained of eye irritation and workers near the Tiruvottiyur Market complained of breathlessness. It is, however, not clear whether this was caused by an alleged gas leak.

R Rajendran, resident of Pattinathar Kovil Street, said they are experiencing the odour for the last 15 days with brief intervals when it is completely gone. "On Monday noon, it was quite bad and garment workers in the area couldn't eat their lunch as they felt suffocated. I sent an e-mail to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), but got no response," he said.

GR Alfred Rupak, correspondent of St Antony's Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Jothi Nagar, said three schoolchildren complained of eye irritation and developed conjunctivitis. "The odour became worse at around 4 pm on Monday. I took the students to a doctor, but he wasn't sure whether the irritation was due to the gas as only three students were affected. But, I feel that was the case," he said.

Environment Minister V Siva Meyyanathan told The New Indian Express he would instruct TNTNPCB to intensify testing, detect the source and initiate appropriate action against erring companies.

Environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman alleged Manali industries are known polluters. "A report of stack emissions by Chennai Climate Action Group based on 2019 and 2020 TN PCB data revealed that Ennore-Manali industries either do not monitor and report emissions as required by law, or emit pollutants far in excess of permissible levels. Despite Manali’s notoriety as a gas chamber, TN PCB has failed to adequately regulate the industries," he said.

Meanwhile, TNTNPCB Chairman M Jayanthi said she would conduct an inspection of the areas and carry out further monitoring. Community Evironmental Monitoring, a local NGO, recorded testimonies of people reporting gas smell from at least 10 localities around petrochemical cluster in Manali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Tiruvottiyur gas leak LPG gas leak
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp