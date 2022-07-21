Brain-dead teenager in Chennai gives new lease of life to five people

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old student, who was declared brain dead following an accident recently, has given a new lease of life to five individuals, a private health care facility said on Wednesday.

The final-year college student, a resident of Chennai, sustained grievous injury early this month on the arterial Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road on the outskirts of the city.

The teenager was immediately rushed to a private hospital which was in the vicinity of the accident spot and based on their suggestion he was shifted to Rela Hospital in Chennai for treatment, a press release said.

Despite the best efforts, the student could not be revived and was declared 'brain inactive/dead'.

Since his vital organs were functioning well, the social workers of the hospital explained about organ donation to the family, who agreed to donate his vital organs, the release said.

The Tamil Nadu government approved the legal authorisation for harvesting the organs from the brain-dead teenager considering the urgency, the release said.

"A kidney and heart were transplanted to patients who were under treatment at the hospital while another kidney, two lungs and a liver were transplanted to other patients," the release said.

Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) member secretary R Kanthimathi said, "Every life is important and everyone deserves to live and that is what we believe at Transtan."

"I can proudly say Tamil Nadu has been leading the country in organ transplantation. I am really thankful to the donor's family who came forward for this noble cause and made a difference to so many lives," Kanthimathi said.

The sister of the brain-dead teenager said, "I know this is exactly what he (her brother) would have wanted to. He was a selfless person who never hesitated to come forward and help those in need."

Rela Hospital, Medical Director, Gauthaman said, "Organ donation by a brain-dead person can give a second life to many patients who are fighting every day for their survival."

"We really thank the family members of the student, who had agreed generously to donate his organs," he said.

