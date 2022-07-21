Home Cities Chennai

Burglar caught asleep near crime scene in Chennai's Pallikaranai

While the store owners realised about the burglary on Wednesday morning, the police had already nabbed the accused on suspicion.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a theft that went wrong, a man who stole from multiple shops with help from two friends in Pallikaranai was nabbed after he fell asleep on the roadside near the scene of crime.

The accused was identified as Asif Ali (19) from Gandhi Road in Velachery. Police said that on Tuesday night Asif and his two of friends, broke into a mobile repair shop in Medavakkam and a bakery in Vivekananda Road in Pallikaranai. The gang escaped with Rs 30,000 worth valuables and Rs 1,000 in cash.

Police said, "After committing the crime, an exhausted Ali curled up near the Medavakkam Koot Road. The patrol team that woke him up from slumber found out that Ali was not only high but was also weak. He was taken to the police station for an inquiry."

Later, when complaints from the store owners were filed, the police combed through CCTV footage and found out that the 'sleeping thief' was indeed the burglar. While Pallikaranai police arrested and remanded Ali in judicial custody, hunt is on for his absconding associates.

Thief cites liver issues, seeks mercy 

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old burglar was caught red-handed by the owner of the house on Monday. The owner and his family returned home just as the burglar was getting out. He pleaded with them to spare him stating his health but he was handed over to the police.  

The accused was identified as R Ramesh. On Monday, he entered a house near Chrompet by breaking open the door. The owners had gone to visit their daughter in Ulundurpet. Ramesh stole jewellery and electronic gadgets from the house and put them in his backpack.

On hearing a car, he tried to escape but was caught and allegedly beaten up. Ramesh then pleaded to the family saying that he had a liver surgery recently and that they should let him go. Ramesh was then handed over to the police. 

