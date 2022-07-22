Home Cities Chennai

Expert panel to investigate 'gas leak' in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur

A five-member technical committee formed by the State government on Thursday will investigate the source of pungent odour similar to that of LPG gas in Tiruvottiyur and Manali.

Published: 22nd July 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

methane gas leak

Representational image

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

"In order to safeguard health of people, it is essential to get a detailed technical examination done immediately. The committee will inspect the area and submit a detailed report to the government by July 23," Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said in a G.O.

The committee comprises two ISRO scientists, Gokul and Sivathanu Pillai, regional director of Central Pollution Control Board HD Varalaxmi, IIT Madras professor SM Shiva Nagendra and N Balasubramanian from Alagappa College of Technology in Anna University.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials have done field visits to check the source of the odour. The Joint Chief Environmental Engineer M Malaiyandi inspected the area on Wednesday and pursuant to which TNPCB member secretary issued detailed instructions to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in Manali, the G.O. said.

The Ennore-Manali industrial belt has several petrochemical industries and to find out the source of the odour it is important to test the crude that is being processed in their industries, local activists say..

