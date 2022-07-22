Home Cities Chennai

Four arrested after three minors raped in separate incidents in Chennai, Tiruvallur

According to the police, between January and March, the duo took the girl to their houses in Tiruvallur district and allegedly raped her.

Published: 22nd July 2022

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three separate incidents of alleged rape of minor girls have come to light, said police. Four accused, including two juveniles, have been arrested. In the first incident at Tiruvallur district, two juveniles were arrested for allegedly impregnating a classmate.

The 15-year-old girl is four months pregnant. On Wednesday, the neighbours who came to know that the parents were planning to take her to an abortion clinic informed the child helpline. Subsequently, the Child Welfare Committee was informed and a case was registered at an all women police station.  The two juveniles were sent to the Observatory home.

According to the police, between January and March, the duo took the girl to their houses in Tiruvallur district and allegedly raped her. According to the FIR, the girl did not inform her parents for three months. In the second incident, a 19-year-old ITI student was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 11 girl with whom he was in relationship with. The girl is four weeks pregnant. 

Elderly man rapes Class 10 girl

In another incident within the Avadi Commissionerate jurisdiction, a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 10 girl. The issue came to light after the girl complained of stomachache. She is two-and-a-half months pregnant.

