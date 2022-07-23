Three people killed in separate accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people, including a college student, died in separate road accidents at Egmore, Thirumangalam and Vanagaram. In Egmore, an 18-year-old college student Mohammad Sadakathullah was riding his two-wheeler near the Gandhi-Irwin Road Junction on Thursday.

A lorry hit him from behind and in the impact he fell to the ground. Passersby rushed him to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Anna Square traffic police registered a case and arrested truck driver Mohammad Sharif (33).

In Thirumangalam, a 53-year-old daily wage labourer Puneet Kumar was run over by an unidentified vehicle while he was walking along the road on Thursday. Thirumangalam traffic police are trying to ascertain identity of the vehicle and driver.

In Vanagaram, a 26-year-old daily wage labourer Vetrivelselvan was run over by a container lorry on Friday morning. His body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

