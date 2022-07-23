Home Cities Chennai

Three people killed in separate accidents in Chennai

Three people, including a college student, died in separate road accidents at Egmore, Thirumangalam and Vanagaram.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people, including a college student, died in separate road accidents at Egmore, Thirumangalam and Vanagaram. In Egmore, an 18-year-old college student Mohammad Sadakathullah was riding his two-wheeler near the Gandhi-Irwin Road Junction on Thursday.

A lorry hit him from behind and in the impact he fell to the ground. Passersby rushed him to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Anna Square traffic police registered a case and arrested truck driver Mohammad Sharif (33).

In Thirumangalam, a 53-year-old daily wage labourer Puneet Kumar was run over by an unidentified vehicle while he was walking along the road on Thursday. Thirumangalam traffic police are trying to ascertain identity of the vehicle and driver.

In Vanagaram, a 26-year-old daily wage labourer Vetrivelselvan was run over by a container lorry on Friday morning. His body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp