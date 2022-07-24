Home Cities Chennai

Access route for over 1,600 families blocked to repair Stephenson Road

The residents alleged officials cut off the underground drainage, due to which they are forced to wade through sewage and slush.

Published: 24th July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging on Stephenson Road in Perambur | R Satish Babu

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stagnant sewage on and around Stephenson Road has been posing a health hazard to residents for more than a year, but the situation has worsened over the past week, with people struggling to even use the road.The road—which is the main access route for more than 1,600 families living in an apartment —has been blocked for renovation of the Stephenson Road Bridge.

“We now use the small entrance on the eastern side towards Pulianthope and it leads to severe traffic congestion. Besides, the stagnant sewage poses a severe health hazard, and has worsened the mosquito menace,” said Bharat Balar, secretary of Arihant North Town Owners and Residents Welfare Association.

The residents alleged officials cut off the underground drainage, due to which they are forced to wade through sewage and slush. “We have also submitted several complaints regarding the illegal dumping of debris on the road. The work on the bridge has been on for more than two years, leading to such problems. The corporation should complete it on a war footing. We have even paid for the debris in front of our apartment to be removed,” said S Rajesh, a resident. Meanwhile, corporation officials said they are working to clear the debris and have asked Metro Water to look into the stagnation of sewage. “We will clear the sewage soon,” said Punithavathi, councillor of ward 71.

