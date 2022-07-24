Home Cities Chennai

Napier Bridge’s chequered look causing ‘reel’ traffic trouble: Cops

A senior police officer said two patrol vehicles have been placed on either side of the bridge as they expect more people on Sunday.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists park on Napier Bridge to take photos of its new look | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police are having a hard time clearing the crowd that gathers on the freshly-painted Napier Bridge to click photos, leading to traffic congestion along the stretch.Since Saturday morning, hundreds of people parked their cars and bikes along the bridge to take photos, after it was painted black and white to publicise the 44th Chess Olympiad the State is set to host.

The police said people even gathered in the middle of the road when signal near the Independence Day memorial pillar was red to get better frames. People were seen to be posing as chess pieces.Sharing different incidents, a police officer said, “A man was lying in the middle of the road while his wife was clicking pictures. When the signal turned red, two young girls started dancing for Instagram reels while another was recording it. A group of youngsters was driving slowly in the middle of the road to record a video of the bridge as vehicles were piling behind them.”

The police said new sets of families and students throng the bridge to pose and click pictures as they clear one group.A senior police officer said two patrol vehicles have been placed on either side of the bridge as they expect more people on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Napier Bridge
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp