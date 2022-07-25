Chennai Corporation to set up integrated waste plant at Kodungaiyur dump yard

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is planning to set up an integrated solid waste management plant at the Kodungaiyur dump yard. It will have facilities such as a waste-to-energy plant, bio-CNG plant and material recovery centre. This will be done to process and reduce the fresh waste arriving at the dump yard on a daily basis, said, corporation officials.

At present, there are more than 60 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste in the 358-acre Kodungaiyur dump yard. According to the officials, the corporation sends around 1,750 tonnes of waste there while 500 tonnes of waste comes from other sources. Of the 1,750 tonnes, we process around 700 tonnes of waste with help of incinerators and facilities in the neighbourhood, including a pyrolysis plant, said officials.

“In Kodungaiyur, we have legacy waste accumulating for more than 30 years. A material recovery centre will be built to separate the fresh garbage with help of a mechanical conveyor belt system. We are also planning to set up a bio-CNG unit and waste-to-energy unit on a Public-Private Partnership basis. We are in the advanced stages of preparing a detailed project report. After getting approval from the state government, steps will be taken. Over the next two to three months, we are hoping to finalise the plan and start the bidding process,” said a senior corporation official.

The biomining of waste will also be started by the end of the year. As far as biomining in the Perungudi dump yard, more than 10 lakh cubic metres of waste has been processed out of the 34 lakh cubic metre and it will be completed ahead of schedule, he added. While the corporation has initiated the plan, feasibility reports have to be prepared for the projects individually and also together which could be time-consuming, added sources.

