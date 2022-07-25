Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation to set up integrated waste plant at Kodungaiyur dump yard

While the corporation has initiated the plan, feasibility reports have to be prepared for the projects individually and also together which could be time-consuming, added sources.

Published: 25th July 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation plans to set up a solid waste management plant at Kodungaiyur dump yard | Express

Chennai Corporation plans to set up a solid waste management plant at Kodungaiyur dump yard | Express

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai Corporation is planning to set up an integrated solid waste management plant at the Kodungaiyur dump yard. It will have facilities such as a waste-to-energy plant, bio-CNG plant and material recovery centre. This will be done to process and reduce the fresh waste arriving at the dump yard on a daily basis, said, corporation officials.

At present, there are more than 60 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste in the 358-acre Kodungaiyur dump yard. According to the officials, the corporation sends around 1,750 tonnes of waste there while 500 tonnes of waste comes from other sources. Of the 1,750 tonnes, we process around 700 tonnes of waste with help of incinerators and facilities in the neighbourhood, including a pyrolysis plant, said officials.

“In Kodungaiyur, we have legacy waste accumulating for more than 30 years. A material recovery centre will be built to separate the fresh garbage with help of a mechanical conveyor belt system. We are also planning to set up a bio-CNG unit and waste-to-energy unit on a Public-Private Partnership basis. We are in the advanced stages of preparing a detailed project report. After getting approval from the state government, steps will be taken. Over the next two to three months, we are hoping to finalise the plan and start the bidding process,” said a senior corporation official.

The biomining of waste will also be started by the end of the year. As far as biomining in the Perungudi dump yard, more than 10 lakh cubic metres of waste has been processed out of the 34 lakh cubic metre and it will be completed ahead of schedule, he added. While the corporation has initiated the plan, feasibility reports have to be prepared for the projects individually and also together which could be time-consuming, added sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation solid waste Kodungaiyur dump yard bio-CNG
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp