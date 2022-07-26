Home Cities Chennai

Massive fish kill washing ashore in Kosasthalaiyar backwaters leaves fisherfolk in a spot

Fishermen from Ennore and nearby areas have complained of a large number of dead fish washing ashore in Kosasthalaiyar backwaters over the past couple of days.

Published: 26th July 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dead fish washed ashore | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Fishermen from Ennore and nearby areas have complained of a large number of dead fish washing ashore in Kosasthalaiyar backwaters over the past couple of days. The reason for the fish kill is yet to be ascertained. 

S Kumaresan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, said although fish kill happens once in a while due to sudden influx of sewage water, release of hot water from thermal power plants or when the barmouth gets choked, but not at a large-scale such as this. “What we are witnessing now is pretty sickening. Fish, prawns and crabs have died in large numbers and our economic loss is massive.

At least 10 traditional and productive fishing grounds, which are locally known as padus, are affected between Ennore and Vailur,” he said. An estimated 2,500 fishermen of Kattukuppam, Mugadwarakuppam and Sivan Padaiveedu Kuppam are impacted by the loss.

When contacted, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Department Supriya Sahu told TNIE the site was inspected by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials along with the local fishers and an official from North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) on Monday.

“Some dead fish were found at the bank of Kosasthalayiar on the west side of the Ennore Creek bridge near NCTPS Stage-3. Some were found below the railway bridge near the JSW conveyor line. The water and fish samples were collected from both the locations and sent for toxicity tests,” she said, quoting an update received from TNPCB officials.

Authorities said no effluent discharging industries were located in these areas and that no industrial effluent discharge was found in the river. “A detailed report will be submitted, based on the lab analysis of water samples and toxicity tests,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kosasthalaiyar backwaters North Chennai Thermal Power Station
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp