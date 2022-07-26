Massive fish kill washing ashore in Kosasthalaiyar backwaters leaves fisherfolk in a spot

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fishermen from Ennore and nearby areas have complained of a large number of dead fish washing ashore in Kosasthalaiyar backwaters over the past couple of days. The reason for the fish kill is yet to be ascertained.

S Kumaresan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, said although fish kill happens once in a while due to sudden influx of sewage water, release of hot water from thermal power plants or when the barmouth gets choked, but not at a large-scale such as this. “What we are witnessing now is pretty sickening. Fish, prawns and crabs have died in large numbers and our economic loss is massive.

At least 10 traditional and productive fishing grounds, which are locally known as padus, are affected between Ennore and Vailur,” he said. An estimated 2,500 fishermen of Kattukuppam, Mugadwarakuppam and Sivan Padaiveedu Kuppam are impacted by the loss.

When contacted, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Department Supriya Sahu told TNIE the site was inspected by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials along with the local fishers and an official from North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) on Monday.

“Some dead fish were found at the bank of Kosasthalayiar on the west side of the Ennore Creek bridge near NCTPS Stage-3. Some were found below the railway bridge near the JSW conveyor line. The water and fish samples were collected from both the locations and sent for toxicity tests,” she said, quoting an update received from TNPCB officials.

Authorities said no effluent discharging industries were located in these areas and that no industrial effluent discharge was found in the river. “A detailed report will be submitted, based on the lab analysis of water samples and toxicity tests,” an official said.

