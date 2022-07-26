Pregnant woman kills self, blames mother-in-law in clip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-month pregnant woman in Velachery died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by her mother-in-law. The police have retrieved an audio clip of her explaining about the alleged harassment. The 25-year-old woman got married six months ago and lives with her husband in Velachery.

The police said she was four months pregnant and killed herself on Monday morning. “She left an audio message to her parents stating that her in-laws demanded more dowry and also harassed her to abort the foetus,” said a police officer. Based on a complaint, the Velachery police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CHENNAI: A four-month pregnant woman in Velachery died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by her mother-in-law. The police have retrieved an audio clip of her explaining about the alleged harassment. The 25-year-old woman got married six months ago and lives with her husband in Velachery. The police said she was four months pregnant and killed herself on Monday morning. “She left an audio message to her parents stating that her in-laws demanded more dowry and also harassed her to abort the foetus,” said a police officer. Based on a complaint, the Velachery police have registered a case and further investigation is on. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)