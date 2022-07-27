Chess Olympiad: Tourist-friendly autos await visitors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has trained 25 auto drivers from Mamallapuram to serve visitors and delegates during the Chess Olympiad to be held between July 28 and August 10. Chief Secretary Iran Anbu inaugurated the training programme at the Anna Institute of Management on Tuesday.

He stressed the importance of earning tourists’ confidence and receiving them in a welcoming manner.

According to a press release, the drivers were given training in soft skills, etiquette and on how to behave/speak to tourists.

The autos will be stationed in different parts of Mamallapuram, and the drivers will also serve as guides. According to the press release, the tourist-friendly autos scheme was first launched in Chennai in 2008. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) also trained 50 tour guides during a three-day workshop between June 27 and 29.

Traffic diversion on Thursday

In view of the Chess Olympiad inauguration on Thursday, vehicles from Puliyanthope heading towards Periamet will be diverted at Demelows Point. Vehicles from EVK Sampath Salai- Jeremiah Road Junction will be diverted to Doveton. Commercial vehicles going to Central won’t be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy Point, Nair Point and Gandhi Irwin Point. Commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Mint Street, Kuralagam Junctionn, Wall tax Road, and Moolakothalam

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has trained 25 auto drivers from Mamallapuram to serve visitors and delegates during the Chess Olympiad to be held between July 28 and August 10. Chief Secretary Iran Anbu inaugurated the training programme at the Anna Institute of Management on Tuesday. He stressed the importance of earning tourists’ confidence and receiving them in a welcoming manner. According to a press release, the drivers were given training in soft skills, etiquette and on how to behave/speak to tourists. The autos will be stationed in different parts of Mamallapuram, and the drivers will also serve as guides. According to the press release, the tourist-friendly autos scheme was first launched in Chennai in 2008. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) also trained 50 tour guides during a three-day workshop between June 27 and 29. Traffic diversion on Thursday In view of the Chess Olympiad inauguration on Thursday, vehicles from Puliyanthope heading towards Periamet will be diverted at Demelows Point. Vehicles from EVK Sampath Salai- Jeremiah Road Junction will be diverted to Doveton. Commercial vehicles going to Central won’t be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy Point, Nair Point and Gandhi Irwin Point. Commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Mint Street, Kuralagam Junctionn, Wall tax Road, and Moolakothalam