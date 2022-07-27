The 29th Medicall makes its way to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medicall, a B2B medical equipment trade fair organised by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from July 29-31 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The 29th edition of the event will focus on all the needs of a hospital from surgical cotton to the latest imaging equipment and surgical tools.

At Medicall, medicine meets management providing seminars, workshops, unconference and ask-all open discussion sessions for the medical fraternity to acquire and disseminate knowledge on the business aspects of running hospitals.

Interactive Brainstorm, one of the showstoppers of Medicall, is also being organised. The interactive healthcare intelligentsia at this event, dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell. The Made-In-India Healthcare Innovation Awards felicitated to recognise, display and encourage innovations in the field of healthcare will also be held.

More than 160 solicitations from around the country indicate its reputation and significance. Every year Medicall adds a new category replacing an existing one providing for variety and diversity in innovations.

For details, visit: http://www.medicall.in

CHENNAI: Medicall, a B2B medical equipment trade fair organised by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from July 29-31 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The 29th edition of the event will focus on all the needs of a hospital from surgical cotton to the latest imaging equipment and surgical tools. At Medicall, medicine meets management providing seminars, workshops, unconference and ask-all open discussion sessions for the medical fraternity to acquire and disseminate knowledge on the business aspects of running hospitals. Interactive Brainstorm, one of the showstoppers of Medicall, is also being organised. The interactive healthcare intelligentsia at this event, dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell. The Made-In-India Healthcare Innovation Awards felicitated to recognise, display and encourage innovations in the field of healthcare will also be held. More than 160 solicitations from around the country indicate its reputation and significance. Every year Medicall adds a new category replacing an existing one providing for variety and diversity in innovations. For details, visit: http://www.medicall.in