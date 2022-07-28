Home Cities Chennai

Guindy Children’s Park upgraded to medium zoo

Crowd at the Guindy Children’s Park to celebrate Kaanum Pongal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State government on Wednesday said the Guindy Children’s Park has been upgraded from mini to medium category zoo and Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for a complete makeover.

Spread over 22 acres, the park is a major eco-tourism spot in Chennai with a footfall of about 8-9 lakh visitors per year. More than 68,000 students from 1,050 schools have taken part in the basic zoo exposure programme, which is conducted annually.

However, the park’s infrastructure is in shambles, with rusted cages and outdated enclosure design. To address this, Chief Wildlife Warden had submitted a proposal for Rs 20 crore for remodelling the park, which the government has sanctioned.

As per the Government Order issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Environment and Forest Department Supriya Sahu, a significant portion of this fund amounting to Rs 15.74 crore will be spent on changing animal enclosures, footpath, library, landscape, upscaled parking facility and cafeteria.

