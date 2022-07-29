Home Cities Chennai

Met predicts heavy rainfall in Chennai from August 1

Published: 29th July 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:32 PM

Chennai Rain, Tamil Nadu rain, rains

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Online Desk

Cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu region will bring heavy rain for Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Friday predicted.

A senior Met official said, "Though light to moderate rain was predicted for the past few days for Chennai, only a few areas received rainfall. With cyclonic circulation prevailing over TN region, rainfall is expected in North Tamil Nadu from next month." However, dry weather is likely to continue in the city for the weekend during the day, he added.

The official further said that most of areas in the city are likely to get heavy showers. It is also expected that other districts will witness copious amounts of rainfall in August.

From August 1, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Additionally, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Tirupattur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri will also receive heavy rain with strong wind.

Comments

