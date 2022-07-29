Home Cities Chennai

Resettlement sites in Chennai to get sports boost; Rs 4 crore sanctioned

Corporation officials said more projects including development of sporting facilities and gyms will be taken up across all the resettlement sites in the city.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop sporting facilities in resettlement areas. Plans have been formulated following requests from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) during the City Habitat Development Committee meetings.

At present, more than 10 projects costing Rs 4 crore have been sanctioned to develop the existing playground in Kannagi Nagar and Tsunami Quarters in Tiruvottiyur zone. Corporation officials said more such projects, including development of sporting facilities and gyms will be taken up across all the resettlement sites in the city. There are more than 15 sites which have 1,000 houses in the city.

“While an empty ground has been used as the playground in Kannagi Nagar, there are no facilities in it. Developing one with compound walls, high mast lights and sporting equipment will help increase number of children taking up sports.

Their proper maintenance will also prevent the grounds becoming den of anti-social activities,” said Ashwini Karuna, councillor of Kannagi Nagar. The City Habitat Development Committee, headed by the corporation commissioner with the managing director of TNUHDB as its deputy chairman, was formed three months ago to ensure better coordination between various departments and solve issues in the resettlement sites.

