Chennai to get five more air quality monitoring stations at Rs 7.08 crore

The council granted its approval to implement this project with funds from the 15th finance commission under the National Air Quality Improvement Scheme.

Published: 31st July 2022 02:41 AM

Image of air pollution used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation council on Saturday approved the setting up of five Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at the cost of Rs 7.08 crore with funds allotted by the 15th finance commission. While four of these will be maintained by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), one will go to the civic body. Chennai was one of the major cities for which the 15th finance committee allocated funds to improve the air quality—Rs 181 crore and Rs 91 crore for 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

To implement this project, the TNPCB submitted an action plan and a micro project report to the Central Pollution Control Board and the Chennai corporation also tied up with IIT-Madras. The corporation has also taken steps to implement the project as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board.The estimated amount for setting up a monitoring station is Rs 1.41 crore, including the insurance for three years. The council granted its approval to implement this project with funds from the 15th finance commission under the National Air Quality Improvement Scheme.

The Corporation council also provided concurrence for the preparation of a detailed feasibility report for setting up of integrated solid waste management system, which would include a waste-to-energy plant. The project will be taken up as a component of the Asian Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme (TNUFIP).

The time to complete the street network plan and detailed design for the mega streets projects has been extended by 12 months till April 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances like the pandemic and floods. As part of the project, the Corporation has also called for a tender to construct pedestrian plazas at Monegar Choultry road in the Tondiarpet zone and Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam at a cost of Rs 31.81 crore and Rs 22.41 crore respectively. The Corporation has also approved awarding of tenders for a bridge at Ganesapuram subway and another bridge linking South Usman road and CIT Nagar Main road.

