A deep sleep to awaken your body

Dr Deepak Mittal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga is an ancient science that acts as a restorative therapy for overall relaxation of the mind and body. Yoga Nidra is a unique recuperative technique wherein sleep is used as a meditation process for healing purposes. Also known as yogic sleep, it’s a guided process wherein experts direct practitioners into a deep state of relaxation that stands on the edge of waking and sleeping, which results in calming the nervous system down.

Yoga Nidra does not involve performing asanas; instead it’s about relaxing, getting into a meditative state of mind and going into conscious sleep. While in meditation one is awake, in yogic sleep it’s possible to enter a state of bliss which is deeply healing; the mind and body are relaxed while the consciousness is awake.

Best practice for working professionals

Stress and anxiety have become normal part of working professionals’ life that puts untold strain on the autonomic nervous system. Stress and anxiety not only affects bodily functions such as breathing, blood flow, heart beat, digestion, etc but also disturbs sleep and decreases focus, creativity, clarity and concentration. All these problems have a direct and indirect effect on the productivity.

With Yoga Nidra, our nervous system releases a powerful antioxidant called melatonin into the bloodstream that helps manage blood pressure, digestive ability, stress levels and the immune function better and also induces restful sleep. The relaxation achieved through Yoga Nidra helps in improved concentration, clairvoyance, focus and productivity.

Benefits of Yoga Nidra

Improves cognitive abilities: Yoga calms the mind and body, and slows down the nervous system activities. Thus, stress is reduced, and its physical and mental symptoms such as muscle tensions and headaches are also released. Yoga Nidra also enhances one’s cognitive abilities since the mind stops stressing and instead focuses on thinking clearly, be it for problem-solving purpose, creativity thinking, etc. Not being overwhelmed by stress, the mind is free to function at its full capability. Hence, yogic sleep also stalls the cognitive aging of the brain, and thus results in improved attention span and memory, which are important to carry out everyday activities.

Improves focus and clarity of mind and encourages a state of mindfulness: When one is not stressed, it becomes easy to have a clear mind and focus better on relevant matters, and being mindful. The quality of mindfulness is born out of the acceptance of the present moment without any judgment or worry and living it fully. This quality is another positive effect of the Yoga Nidra practice. Integrating mindfulness into everyday life, allows one to live with a clear, calm purpose that fosters a good quality of life.

Growing self confidence and esteem: It has been noted that with the regular practice of Yoga Nidra, a person’s self-esteem and confidence can be thoroughly improved. An essential step in guided meditation and Yoga Nidra is the setting of intentions or sankalpas for oneself, which are essentially goals that one desires to fulfil. Achieving a goal is exhilarating and does wonders for one’s confidence and esteem, which is what Yoga Nidra propels one to do.

Improves the quality of sleep and overall health: Yogic sleep is immensely effective in improving sleep quality and regularising its patterns. Since one is less stressed, once one makes a sankalpa to sleep, they do so effortlessly, faster and with regularity. A good night’s rest signals the absence of sleep disorders that are the cause and symptoms of many diseases. Through the frequent practice of Yoga Nidra, one enhances one’s sleep cycles and it stands to reason that one’s healthy as well, since their blood pressure and cholesterol levels are lowered, and while immune and nervous systems functioning is improved, and there’s lots of energy at one’s disposal.

Diminishes symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain and PTSD: All psychological disorders are primarily born of an unquiet mind and heightened negative emotions. Since Yoga Nidra calms the mind and releases pent-up emotions, it mitigates stress to lead the person’s focus on thinking clearer and working better. Hence, Yoga Nidra has been adopted the world over to treat anxiety, depression, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among others.

All the disorders can be eliminated with the ability of the teacher to direct practitioners into a deep state of relaxation, which results in the mind and body having the opportunity to rest, recover, and recuperate. Since, Yoga Nidra also reduces the instances of inflammation by improving the immune system, most aches and pains are dealt with effectively as well.

Mental health of practitioners has always seemed to have benefitted from the practice of this ancient therapy. The impact of Yoga Nidra on the mental health of college professors 1 saw the intervention group show enhanced results than the control group, with zero exposure to yogic sleep. Some researches clearly state this practice as a simple, effective treatment for insomnia and sleep disorders.

How to practise Yoga Nidra?

Practising Yoga Nidra requires a bit of patience initially, so wear comfortable workout clothes and lay down on a yoga mat in the Savasana pose, with eyes closed. It’s best to choose a dark corner with no distractions in order to induce the required peace of mind.

Begin to deepen your breaths gradually and relax. Bring your attention to your left foot.

Relax the foot, and slowly move your focus upward to your left knee, left thigh, waist and so on.

Move on to your right foot and repeat the entire process, without opening your eyes.

Steadily, focus your attention to the rest of your body parts such as your stomach, naval region, chest, hands, shoulders, neck, face, forehead and the crown of your head.

Feel the presence of your entire body while continuing to breathe deeply, and experience any bodily’s sensation in any of the parts. Stay with it for 10-15 minutes while being relaxed.

Whenever you are ready, gradually open your eyes and sit up. You will definitely be feeling invigorated.

Many people practise it right before turning in for the night as they believe it improves the quality of their sleep. Yoga Nidra can completely change one’s life with regular practice. So if a relaxed, stress-free life is what you desire, consider adding this practice to your everyday course of life. It can be the secret of your successful and balance professional life.

(The writer is founder of Divine Soul Yoga)