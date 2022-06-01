STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diabetologist authors book on history of insulin

Bose and Beyond: Inspiring Stories of How Insulin has Changed Lives in India.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 01:42 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unearthing the fascinating story of Insulin, its journey into India and the countless lives it has saved, Dr V Mohan, chairman and chief diabetologist, Dr, Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, launched his latest book Banting, Bose and Beyond: Inspiring Stories of How Insulin has Changed Lives in India.

The chief guest of the function, Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, government of Tamil Nadu, officially released the book on Monday. The first copy of the book was received by a distinguished theater artiste and a Chartered Accountant Roshan Poncha, who has herself lived with type-1 diabetes for over 40 years and is featured in the book.

During the event, the Tamil edition of Dr  Mohan’s autobiography Making Excellence a Habit called Ethilum Sirappu was released by Dr Sudha Seshayyan,vice-chancellor, Dr MGR Medical University and the first copy was received by Dr Su Thillai Vallal, renowned  cardiologist & medical director, Venkateswara Hospital, Chennai. 

