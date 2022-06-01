Next, KNK Road to get pedestrian plaza 

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Proposals to convert MC Road in Washermanpet and Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam into pedestrian plazas are almost complete and tenders are to be floated in June, said Corporation officials. The work will be undertaken at Rs 20 crore each.

Unlike in Pondy Bazaar, the city's first pedestrian plaza and which was made a one-way stretch, entry of vehicles in these two streets will be barred to ensure pedestrians have free and unrestricted access to the plaza.

"Pondy Bazaar was an arterial road so there were limitations in restricting traffic movement. Here, we have decided to make it a purely pedestrian stretch and we will ensure there is no vehicles movement. Only vehicles belonging to properties within the stretch will be allowed," said a corporation official. "The two stretches we have chosen are different from each other. MC Road is a textile hub and Khader Nawaz Khan Road is lined with cafes and boutiques," the official added.

The two-km MC Road is a market street clocks an average footfall of 10,000-15,000 per day. When TNIE spoke to shop owners, they said their primary concerns are parking and its effect on their customer base. "The traffic here is chaotic and it's not safe for pedestrians. Although a pedestrian plaza might help, we are worried if we will lose customers if there is no designated parking available at a convenient spot.

Right now, vehicles are parked outside the shops," said the owner of 'Addiction', a textile shop on MC Road. In Khader Nawaz Khan Road, along with landscaping and organised parking, there will also be vending and cultural spaces.