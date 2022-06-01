STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Periyar University distance learning courses declared invalid after Annamalai varsity

In its notification, the UGC said it learnt that Periyar University doesn’t have a full-time director, and there aren’t enough full-time faculty and non-teaching staff.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Annamalai University

Annamalai University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online, distance learning (ODL) programmes offered by Periyar University in Salem are invalid, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced. In a notification issued on May 27, it also warned students not to sign up for these programmes at the university. The varsity, meanwhile, said it hasn’t violated any norms.

In its notification, the UGC said it learnt that Periyar University doesn’t have a full-time director, and there aren’t enough full-time faculty and non-teaching staff. Besides, it hasn’t established a centre, and is running ODL programmes without the UGC’s approval, in gross violation of the UGC Open and Distance Learning Regulations, the notification said. Details and complaints will be forwarded to the Governor and State higher education secretary for fact-finding and action, the UGC added.

“Taking admission in such programmes may jeopardise the career of the students, in view of the absence of recognition of the programmes by the UGC,” the commission said. It added that Periyar University was recognised by the erstwhile Distance Education Council for the period from 2007-08 to 2014-15, and by the UGC-Distance Education Bureau for 2019-20 (academic session January 2020 only) for offering ODL courses. At a meeting on February 12, the UGC decided not to consider any application from the university for 2022-23 and 2023-24. It also didn’t process the university’s application to offer ODL programmes in 2021-22.

The university reacted to the UGC notification by issuing a statement in which vice-chancellor R Jagannathan said distance education courses are only being offered with UGC permission. “The National Assessment and Accreditation Council held an inspection in the varsity last December. On the basis of research projects, syllabus, welfare measures, infrastructure, the university was granted A++ grade. It secured first place in the State and second place in the country,” said the statement.

The V-C said UGC granted permission to conduct 13 distance education courses for one semester in January, 2020, based on which, only once, students were admitted to the courses. Even in 2021, UGC permitted the varisty to conduct seven courses online, and these are the only courses being offered through distance education, the V-C added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University Annamalai University
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp