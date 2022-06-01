STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Covid tally spikes to 98 after recent varsity cluster

The fresh Covid-19 cases in the State inched closer to 100 with 98 cases after 55 cases were reported on Friday alone.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:12 AM

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fresh Covid-19 cases in the State inched closer to 100 with 98 cases after 55 cases were reported on Friday alone. This comes after the tally in the recent cluster at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Kelambakkam rose to 118 on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Public Health said, out of 1,331 samples drawn on Monday, 44 tested positive in VIT, Kelambakkam. Speaking to the reporters at VIT, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “The cluster may increase as 1,500 students are yet to be tested, and results of 1,300 are awaited. Among 118, around 30 are men and the remaining are women.” 

The Minister was inspecting the campus along with the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday. Radhakrishnan inspected Anna University where cases were reported from the School of Architecture hostel on Tuesday.

The recent clusters in educational institutions pose a challenge to the Health Department’s prevention and control measures. According to the Health Department data, around 237 tested positive at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), 74 were positive in Shri Sathya Sai Medical College, and 23 in the Anna University cluster.

The clusters at IIT-M and the Shri Sathya Sai Medical College are controlled and zero cases are being reported. However, in Anna University, six more tested positive on Monday, said Subramanian.  But, apart from clusters at institutions, rise in family clusters also pose challenges and concerns.

On Tuesday, in his message to Collectors, Radhakrishnan said, “Slowly, the isolated clusters in Chennai and Chengalpattu that are either institutional or discovered after family functions   are recurring with an increase in numbers.” He instructed Collectors to ensure symptomatic persons are checked at entry points and isolated.

Meanwhile, Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, “Instead of imposing penalties, we want to ensure everyone follows Covid-appropriate behaviour.  This clusters will be prevented in future.” Meanwhile the Health Minister said, the VIT, Kelambakkam cluster samples had also been sent for genome sequencing to check the variant. 

Monkeypox virus: Symptomatic int’l travellers to be tested, says DPH
Chennai: International travellers found with fever, headache, and other symptoms will be subjected to sample testing, the Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam on Tuesday directed the Airport Director. This was part of the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) for control of monkeypox. Sick travellers from the affected countries may be isolated and samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune through the State Public Health Laboratory, it added. A copy of the guidelines was sent to Deputy Directors of Health Services of Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Madurai and Thoothukudi for follow up. ENS

