Tiruvallur Collectorate takes tribal kids to Sriharikota ISRO

Published: 01st June 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur Collectorate took 100 tribal children on a one-day visit to ISRO, Sriharikota under the ‘Siragugal 100’ project on Monday. Introduced by the Collectorate, the ‘Siragugal 100’ (Wings 100) project aims to improve educational outcomes among tribal children in Tiruvallur. It also aims to reduce child marriages which is common among the Irular community, said Collector Alby John Varghese.

“The visit was part of a 10-day residential summer camp and on the last day, the children were excited to visit ISRO,” the Collector said. Under the project, he said, 100 tribal children are selected and taken to places like police stations and hospitals for exposure.

They were taken to Anna University and the Birla Planetarium Varghese said, it’s been six months since the project was implemented, and 200 children might be selected for next year’s camp. These children might spread the knowledge they acquired among their community, he added.

