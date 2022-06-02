STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai police bust six-member gang, Rs 1-crore worth drugs seized

Police nabbed S Zahir Hussain who was allegedly possessing 1 kg of methamphetamine when he was nabbed and was receiving drugs from two others.

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have busted a six-member gang and seized 1.5 kg of methamphetamine and 2 kg of amphetamine worth about Rs 1 crore from it. Police said the group has been sending the contraband to foreign countries too over the last two years.

According to police, a team led by ACP (Harbour) T Veerakumar nabbed S Zahir Hussain (52) from Triplicane. Hussain, who works at a shop in Mannadi, was allegedly possessing 1kg of methamphetamine when he was nabbed. Police found Hussain was receiving drugs from Mohammed Sultan (54) of Washermenpet and V Nasser (55) of Triplicane. 

"Probe revealed that they were the local link of a huge network of pushers who were moving contraband throughout the country. We seized hollow rods and bangle boxes from a place where the drugs were stored. The gang has been using them to conceal the contraband for smuggling," said inspector D Raj Kumar. 

Police secured A Junaith Ali (42) from Triplicane, who had approached N Azaruddin (39), for the drugs.

Azaruddin in turn had contacted Nurul Amin (39) who supplied the drugs. He too was secured. 
Apart from the drugs, eight mobile phones, a two-wheeler, hollow rods, and bangle boxes were seized from them.

robe revealed that Nurul Amin and Azar, apart from supplying drugs locally, had also smuggled it to countries like Australia, by concealing it in parcels. Police said the main accused from whom Nurul sourced the drug is yet to be traced.

