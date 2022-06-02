STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

On the run after killing dad, 55-year-old Chennai man arrested

The accused, Gunasekaran, had changed his looks by shaving his head to evade police and stayed at different temples for about 10 days, said police.

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 55-year-old man who had been on the run after allegedly murdering his father in Valasaravakkam recently surrendered at Poonamallee court on Tuesday.

The accused, Gunasekaran, had changed his looks by shaving his head to evade police and stayed at different temples for about 10 days, said police. Police have decided to take him into custody to know why he murdered his father Kumaresan (80).

Kumaresan's daughter Kanchana had lodged a complaint on May 19 that her father was missing. Meanwhile, Gunasekaran too suddenly went missing. Police probe revealed that he beat his father to death and buried the body after placing it in a barrel at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai murder
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp