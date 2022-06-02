On the run after killing dad, 55-year-old Chennai man arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 55-year-old man who had been on the run after allegedly murdering his father in Valasaravakkam recently surrendered at Poonamallee court on Tuesday.

The accused, Gunasekaran, had changed his looks by shaving his head to evade police and stayed at different temples for about 10 days, said police. Police have decided to take him into custody to know why he murdered his father Kumaresan (80).

Kumaresan's daughter Kanchana had lodged a complaint on May 19 that her father was missing. Meanwhile, Gunasekaran too suddenly went missing. Police probe revealed that he beat his father to death and buried the body after placing it in a barrel at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district.