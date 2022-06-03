Chennai: Two Uttar Pradesh truck drivers held for running truck over drunk trio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Harassed by three drunk men, two truck drivers from Uttar Pradesh allegedly drove a truck over the trio while trying to escape, killing two. The police said the trio had demanded money from the drivers and later damaged the headlight of the truck, which led to the incident.

The deceased were identified as Kumaran (36) and Kamala Kannan (35) from Red Hills, while Naveen (26) was critically injured and admitted to the hospital. The police said the trio were consuming alcohol since 3 pm at a private truck parking space in Vadaperumbakkam near Red Hills.

The accused were identified as Kanhaiya Lal Singh (35), and Krish Kumar (26) from Uttar Pradesh. "When they reached the spot in a truck around 7.30 pm, the trio saw Singh counting cash and demanded him to part with it. When Singh denied it, the trio damaged the headlight of the truck," said a senior police officer.

The drivers had an argument with the trio and were allegedly beaten up. When they tried to leave, the trio tried to stop them. "Singh reversed the truck to leave from the spot but ran over the trio who were drinking behind the truck," said a senior police officer.

While Kumaran died on the spot, Kamala Kannan died at a hospital. The police said Naveen was critical and admitted to the Stanley Government hospital. The Red Hills police have registered a case and nabbed the accused, who had initially escaped from the spot.

On information about the incident, relatives and neighbours of the deceased reached the spot and damaged more than 10 trucks by pelting stones at them.