Pending smart city work in Chennai to get over before June 2023

CHENNAI: Eleven projects, which are at various stages of execution, under Smart City Mission (SCM) in Chennai will be completed before June 2023, the deadline set by the Centre. Only the construction of storm water drains in and around Bazullah Road is yet to be started and work on all other projects is under way, officials said.

Chennai was among the first 20 cities chosen by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Fourty-eight projects were planned to be implemented in the city at Rs 1,000 crore, shared equally by the Centre and the State. While 37 projects have been completed, 11 of them are at various stages of completion. The smart city mission was announced in 2015 and projects were started in 2018.

"The construction of suspension bridge at Villivakkam Tank is almost over, except for a few approvals. The skywalk connecting T Nagar bus terminus to Mambalam railway station will be completed within a month," an official said. The green building for command and control centre and development of smart schools will be completed by next March.

Important projects completed under SCM last year include restoration of tanks, installation of rooftop solar systems in corporation buildings, and installation of smart meters for bulk water consumers, among others. Under Area Based Development (ABD) scheme implemented in T Nagar, facilities including waste-water recycling plants were set up in parks, sodium vapor lamps were converted to LED lights, and pedestrian-friendly streets were opened.

Once the projects are completed, the Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) will turn its attention to intelligent transport system and development of schools under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) project. While CITIIS is funded by French development agency, AFD, the intelligent transport system will get funds from JICA, officials said.

