Acid attack in Chennai on woman, mom; Ex-boyfriend held

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman and her mother sustained injuries after her former boyfriend and another woman allegedly barged into their house and poured cleaning acid on them on Sunday. The accused have been arrested. The victims, who suffered burns on their eyes, mouth, and neck, were discharged from hospital on Monday.

Police said the victims—B Aswini alias Lekha, and her 50-year-old mother —were attacked by C Dheenadayalan (36), and S Aishwarya Majety. “Around 3.45 am on Sunday, Dheenadayalan and Majety knocked on the door of Aswini’s house in Alapakkam and started verbally abusing her. They pushed her inside, and when her mother joined the argument, Dheenadayalan pulled out two bottles of cleaning solution, and he and Majety poured it on Aswini and her mother,” said Ramesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Koyambedu.

Majety and Dheenadayalan allegedly fled on a two-wheeler, while neighbours, who rushed to help after hearing the women’s screams, took Aswini and her mother to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The Maduravoyal police registered a case and arrested Majety and Dheenadayalan. They were remanded in judicial custody.

After an investigation, police said Aswini and Dheenadayalan were in a relationship until she broke up with him a few months ago on learning that he was married and had children. The duo are colleagues at a private company. “Aswini then got into a relationship with Majety’s ex-boyfriend,” said the police.

Dheenadayalan allegedly knew about this, and contacted Majety through a friend. The duo then proposed to attack Aswini, police said.