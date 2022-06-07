Maduravoyal residents fume over dumping, burning of garbage

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The indiscriminate dumping and burning of garbage on the service roads near the Maduravoyal bypass, in areas including Nolambur and Vanagaram, has made life difficult for the residents.

The residents said one could witness heaps of garbage, including construction waste, dumped along the service roads. The entire stretch is filled with bushes, garbage and sewage stagnation at a few places, said the residents.

“The burning of garbage causes eye irritation. We are hesitant to take children to the parks and other public spaces nearby due to this. We have been facing this problem for several years and the local body officials should find a solution,” said Sathiya Narayanan, a resident.

Apart from being a health hazard, the burning of garbage also affects visibility. The residents urged the corporation to clear the garbage and levy fines on the culprits to stop the menace. “The burning of the garbage is rampant, especially during morning hours. It also affects the visibility while travelling on the stretch as it is a route to the airport from Ambattur.

While garbage collection is fairly regular in the areas like Ambattur, the corporation should also clear the garbage on this stretch and ensure it is maintained,” said Suresh of TV Nagar Association in Ambattur.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said part of the service road comes under Adaiyalampattu village. “We have cleaned the stretch a few times following complaints. While garbage is being dumped along the stretch, we are not able to track who is doing it,” said officials.