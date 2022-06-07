Man held for harassing constable in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Kotturpuram police for allegedly harassing a woman police constable outside a hospital in Taramani on Sunday. The police seized a mobile phone and two-wheeler from him.

According to the police, the accused was identified as B Vignesh. The complainant Sheela (name changed), a Grade-II police constable, was sent on orderly duty for the mother of Kelambakkam Assistant Commissioner Ravikumar.

Vignesh allegedly harassed Sheela around 8 pm. Another cop, Saravanan, nabbed Vignesh and handed him over to the traffic policeman near the Madhya Kailash Junction.

Vignesh was then handed over to the Kotturpuram police, who registered a case.