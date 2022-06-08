STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Contract nurses’ protest leads to scuffle with cops in Chennai

More than 500 nurses recruited through MRB demand job regularisation, salary hike

Published: 08th June 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

A policewoman was attacked and sustained injuries while trying to remove protesters from Omandurar Estate on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tension prevailed at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate as the police had to forcefully remove more than 500 staff nurses protesting here on Tuesday. The nurses, recruited in 2015 through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) on a contract basis, staged the protest demanding job regularisation and salary hike. 

In the scuffle between the protesters and cops, a few police personnel were injured. One policewoman suffered an injury to the head and was taken to the hospital. The nurses were later taken to custody and detained in the halls till late evening.

The protesters said 10,800 nurses were recruited in 2015 on a contractual basis, of which only 4,200 staff nurses were regularised. They want the rest of them to be regularised as well. The protest was led by the Tamil Nadu Government MRB Nurses Welfare Association.

a nurse fainted during the protest | R Satish Babu

Speaking to TNIE, S Muthu Kumar, a staff nurse, said the nurses joined in 2015 for a basic salary of Rs 7,700. After protests, the government hiked the salary to Rs 14,000 and later to Rs 18,000. But many staff nurses are yet to get the increment and still draw just Rs 14,000. The basic salary of a regular staff nurse is Rs 38,000.

M Asha, another staff nurse who came from Dindugal, said, “I even stopped feeding my child and did Covid duty. We don’t even get maternity leave. The government promised that all contract nurses will be regularised but it hasn’t fulfilled that promise yet. We have been toiling all day at primary health centres.”

“We don’t even get a day’s leave. If we ask for leave, superiors will tell us to do 48 hours of duty and then take leave. Even when doctors are not on duty, we take care of Primary Health Centres. We often double up as doctors, lab technicians and other staff,” said another nurse.

The nurses said, in many PHCs and government schemes, doctors, lab technicians and other workers’ posts are permanent, but only staff nurses are on contract. They also said the protest will continue till the health department assures to solve the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp