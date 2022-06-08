No takers for civil, mech, 37 engg colleges in Chennai seek nod to junk courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Worried over poor enrolment in traditional engineering courses such as mechanical and civil engineering, at least 234 colleges have applied to Anna University seeking nod to reduce the number of seats in these courses and 37 colleges have applied for complete closure of courses that have no takers.

While the number of mechanical engineering seats available for counselling this year may drop by 3,282, civil engineering seats will be down by 2,040. The total number of engineering seats across all Anna University-affiliated colleges in the State will drop by 7,792 this year.

As per Anna University data for the year 2022-23, of the 234 colleges that have applied for reduction of seats, 89 colleges have applied for reduction of B.E mechanical engineering seats and 52 colleges have applied for reducing civil engineering seats. Thirteen colleges have submitted applications for complete closure of civil engineering programme. Two colleges each have applied for closure of B.Arch and B.E Computer Science courses.

Colleges that are finding it difficult to manage expenses with single-digit admissions have opted for closure instead of reduction of seats, sources said. “There is nothing to be surprised as majority of engineering colleges in the State are struggling financially. The colleges that have applied for reduction and closure of seats mainly have single-digit enrolments in these courses. It’s a wise decision,” said K Radhakrishnan, retired principal of an engineering college.

While 32 colleges want to reduce seats in electronics and communication engineering, 28 colleges have applied to slash seats in electrical and electronic stream, leading to a total reduction of 874 seats and 756 seats in these two streams in the State. Other courses that feature on the reduction list are B.Tech in chemical engineering, robotics and automation, BTech in agricultural engineering, B.E aeronautical engineering, automobile engineering and mechatronics engineering.

According to sources, colleges may shut these obsolete courses and open new streams related to IT and computer science. “Traditional courses like civil and mechanical engineering are losing out to new-age tech courses. Students are more interested in studying IT-related courses that can ensure jobs. We will close down our civil engineering programme and start a new course related to artificial intelligence,” said principal of an engineering college that has applied for closure of some programmes.

Vice-Chancellor of Anna University R Velraj said all applications will be given approval. “If engineering colleges are facing problems in offering courses, we cannot force them to run them. We will allow their applications,” he said.