STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Teynampet, Adyar log most number of Covid cases

Out of the 349 active Covid-19 cases within corporation limits, Adyar zone has the most with 70 cases followed by Teynampet with 59.

Published: 08th June 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Out of the 349 active Covid-19 cases within corporation limits, Adyar zone has the most with 70 cases followed by Teynampet with 59. There are only three streets in the city which had more than five active cases while seven streets have four cases each. There were 223 streets with less than three cases and 23 streets with more than three cases.

Valasaravakkam has 31 active cases, Kodambakkam 28, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 23, Perungudi 26 and Sholinganallur 29. While there are no active cases in Manali, there was one in Tiruvottiyur. Of the northern zones, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet had three cases each, Royapuram has 13 cases, according to the corporation data. Corporation officials said most cases are reported when people undergo testing voluntarily. “Health Minister has been urging people to get tested if they have symptoms,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teynampet Adyar Cases
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp