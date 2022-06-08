Teynampet, Adyar log most number of Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 349 active Covid-19 cases within corporation limits, Adyar zone has the most with 70 cases followed by Teynampet with 59. There are only three streets in the city which had more than five active cases while seven streets have four cases each. There were 223 streets with less than three cases and 23 streets with more than three cases.

Valasaravakkam has 31 active cases, Kodambakkam 28, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 23, Perungudi 26 and Sholinganallur 29. While there are no active cases in Manali, there was one in Tiruvottiyur. Of the northern zones, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet had three cases each, Royapuram has 13 cases, according to the corporation data. Corporation officials said most cases are reported when people undergo testing voluntarily. “Health Minister has been urging people to get tested if they have symptoms,” said the official.