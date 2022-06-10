STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Integrated Coach Factory team bags innovation group award

The mechanical engineering team of ICF has bagged the second prize for Best Innovation in Indian Railways for 2020-21. The team was led by K N Mohan, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer.

File photo of workers busy on the trains being built at the ICF at Perambur in Chennai

Representational image| ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

The other members are Assistant Works Managers K Chandrasekaran and  I Ashistanathan and Senior Section Engineers  P Elanchezhian, P Elango and  G Mohanan. The team will get `1 lakh cash award for this innovation.

The team has introduced an innovative solution in the assembly of Air-conditioned and Non-Air-conditioned LHB shells. In these new assembly works, only a five piece kit consisting of two integrated side walls, one integrated roof and two end walls are being used, in place of a 15 piece kit.

In 2021-22, for 185 non-AC LHB Shells and 384 AC LHB Shells, an amount of `4,40,16,447 was saved by implementing the new method, apart from better aesthetics due to reduced undulations (the wavy look of the body of the rail coach), said a statement. 

