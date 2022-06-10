Integrated Coach Factory team bags innovation group award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mechanical engineering team of ICF has bagged the second prize for Best Innovation in Indian Railways for 2020-21. The team was led by K N Mohan, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer.

The other members are Assistant Works Managers K Chandrasekaran and I Ashistanathan and Senior Section Engineers P Elanchezhian, P Elango and G Mohanan. The team will get `1 lakh cash award for this innovation.

The team has introduced an innovative solution in the assembly of Air-conditioned and Non-Air-conditioned LHB shells. In these new assembly works, only a five piece kit consisting of two integrated side walls, one integrated roof and two end walls are being used, in place of a 15 piece kit.

In 2021-22, for 185 non-AC LHB Shells and 384 AC LHB Shells, an amount of `4,40,16,447 was saved by implementing the new method, apart from better aesthetics due to reduced undulations (the wavy look of the body of the rail coach), said a statement.