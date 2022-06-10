STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Resettlement site in Perumbakkam sprouts first garden of hope

Set up on 1,200 sqft, the garden will have 100 plants apart from the fruit trees.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

The garden inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Perumbakkam resettlement site on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) along with the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) inaugurated the first community garden at a resettlement site in Perumbakkam on Thursday.

Set up on 1,200 sqft, the garden will have 100 plants apart from the fruit trees. “While we have been distributing mobile vegetable garden kits which contain five grow bags, vermicompost, soil, organic fertilisers and good quality seeds to people from poor backgrounds to promote kitchen gardens, this is the first time a community garden has been established. Types of spinach and vegetables like tomatoes, flat beans, brinjal and ladies finger will be grown. Apart from that, banana, gooseberry, lemon, sapota and mangoes are also grown. We choose vegetables that can be harvested quickly,” said Krishna Mohan of Chennai Resilience Centre. The project is funded by The Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Centre (AARFRC).

To maintain the garden, 15 women have been trained by Sempulam Sustainable Solutions. They were provided training on how to water the plants, usage of vermicompost and fertilisers, identifying the time of harvest and other related things. Maintenance kits will also be provided after every harvest. Based on success of the projects, a decision on expanding it to other places will be taken. Such community gardens will ensure food security, livelihood and nutrition of the urban poor, said the organisers.

IRCDUC also inaugurated 10 learning hubs in various resettlement sites across the city including Perumbakkam, Chemmancherry, KP Park and Ayyapakkam where the children will be involved in activity and skill-based learning. “Due to resettling families in areas which are far from the city, the livelihood of women is severely affected. As travel time to their work increased drastically, they are forced to stay at home as the children can’t be left unattended for long periods. Following a request from them, we decided to start the learning hubs,” said Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC. The children will also be given nutritious snacks while visiting the centres and workshops will be conducted on weekends. Each centre will take up to 35 children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Perumbakkam resettlement site
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp