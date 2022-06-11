Demand for AI, machine learning courses soars

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to cater to the rising demand for new-age engineering programmes like Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT), at least 221 engineering colleges have applied to the Anna University to start such courses this year and 143 colleges have applied to increase their existing seats in such streams.

Data from Anna University reveals that 83 colleges have applied to the university to open BTech in AI and data science programmes, while 30 colleges have applied to open a computer science (cyber security) programme. While 26 colleges have applied to start a new course in BTech in Information Technology, 24 colleges have applied to start bachelor’s programme in computer science and engineering (AI and machine learning).

“Currently, the job market in the IT industry is very good. Anna University and affiliated colleges had a good placement season this year so, accordingly, the demand for computer science-related courses will be high this year,” said vice-chancellor of Anna University, R Velraj.

Apart from these, demand for agricultural, structural and biomedical engineering is also rising. Colleges have applied for courses on these subjects also.